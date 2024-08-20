Western Furniture Unveils Unbeatable Value This Summer

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Enjoy special discounts during the Dubai Summer Surprises

Dubai, UAE - 20 August 2024 - Western Furniture, the region's leading provider of luxury Italian brands, is delighted to announce its ongoing participation in the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2024 event. Until September 1, 2024, customers have the exclusive opportunity to elevate their living spaces with exquisite furniture and accessories at remarkable discounts of up to 75%.

This year's DSS event features a curated selection of Western Furniture's most sought-after pieces, showcasing the pinnacle of Italian craftsmanship and design. Customers can explore a diverse range of opulent furniture that combines aesthetic appeal with functionality, making it the perfect time to transform any home into a sanctuary of style.

Featured Items on Sale:

ALPHA Extendable Table:

Designed by Calligaris Studio, this smart and versatile table is perfect for dynamic home environments. It features wooden legs with multiple ceramic top options, ensuring both elegance and practicality. The slightly tapered multi-faceted outer legs provide exceptional comfort, while the guided opening mechanism for extensions makes it effortlessly adaptable.

VORTEX Round Table:

Also designed by Calligaris Studio, the VORTEX table enhances social interaction with its round shape and central base featuring a helical metal tube frame. The glass or glass-ceramic top, secured by three circular steel plates, adds a sophisticated touch, making it an ideal centerpiece for any dining space.

CAMEO Extendable Table:

Created by renowned designer Gino Carollo, the CAMEO table boasts a sharply defined oval silhouette, combining coated metal with various tops like wood and ceramic. Its central column not only provides stability but also maximizes the space beneath, offering both form and function in one elegant package.

Connubia Calligaris Tuka Fabric Chair:

This contemporary chair features a rounded upholstered seat and curved backrest, available with or without arms. Supported by angled tubular metal legs, the Tuka Fabric Chair can be customized with a range of faux leathers, leathers, and fabrics for the seat, along with a variety of metal colors for the frame.

Connubia Chair HEXA:

The HEXA CB/1937 chair is a standout with its 180° swivel seat and hexagonal-shaped quilted cover, designed to captivate. The wooden structure and exclusive quilted design on the back of the seat make this chair a stylish and functional addition to any room.

Western Furniture invites all design enthusiasts and homeowners to visit their UAE showrooms during DSS 2024 to experience the luxury and elegance of these Italian brands firsthand. With discounts of up to 75%, this is a rare opportunity to invest in timeless pieces that will enhance any living space.



