(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the area of Kreminna, Luhansk region, of the Phoenix company of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine's Revenge brigade destroyed a and lubricant depot and Russian positions with drones.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Servic and a was published.

"The Phoenix unit of the State Border Guard Service's 'Revenge' brigade is extending its firepower to the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region near Kreminna. At night, the border guards destroyed the occupiers' positions, 2 military trucks and a fuel and lubricants depot with the discharges from the heavy bomber "Vampire"," the statement reads.

As Ukrinform reported, in the Serebryansky forest, the Revenge fighters destroyed three ammunition depots and Russian hideouts.