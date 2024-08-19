International Observers Crucial To Electoral Transparency, Public Trust - IEC Chairman

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Chairman of the Independent Election Commission (IEC)

Musa Maaytah, on Monday underlined the crucial role of international observer missions in ensuring the fairness of and building public confidence, both domestically and internationally.

During a visit to the commission's headquarters, Maaytah highlighted the importance of international observers in promoting transparency throughout the electoral process.



The observers contribute to the credibility and integrity of the elections through their impartial assessment of the electoral process, he said.

Maaytah also noted that the reports from international observation missions provide valuable insights that help electoral authorities identify and address weaknesses, leading to continuous improvements in the electoral system and supporting the long-term development of democracy, he said.

Commenting on recent legislative amendments, Maaytah noted that the number of seats reserved for women on local electoral lists has been increased from 15 to 18, while 41 out of 138 national party list seats have been allocated to political parties, representing 30 per cent of the seats in the upcoming 20th parliament.



The percentage is expected to increase to 50 per cent in the 21st Parliament and to stabilise at 65 per cent in the 22nd Parliament, he added.

Chief Observer Željana Zovko, who is also a member of the European Parliament from Croatia, reiterated the mission's commitment to serve as an impartial and independent watchdog to ensure that best practices are followed in the electoral process.

She highlighted that the mission consists of around 100 observers from EU Member States, as well as participants from Norway, Switzerland and Canada, noting that the mission's core team of 11 analysts is tasked with assessing all aspects of the election, including legal, political and media issues.

Deputy Chief Observer Delphine Blanchet recently noted that the long-term observers would be stationed across Jordan's 12 governorates, covering both urban and rural areas. "

Eleven observer teams have been deployed in Irbid, Mafraq, Ajloun, Jerash, Zarqa, Balqa, Madaba, Karak, Tafilah, Maan, and Aqaba, with three additional teams stationed in Amman.

They will observe the entire electoral process before, during, and after the vote on September 10," Blanchet said.

Blanchet also highlighted that the European Union Election Observation Mission analysis is based on a methodology refined over more than two decades. "Our focus includes the legal framework, the functioning of the election administration, campaign activities, media conduct, and the processes of voting, counting, and tabulating results, as well as resolving election-related disputes," she noted.