Anushka Sharma Shares Glimpse Of Vamika's First Rakhi With Younger Brother Akaay [PHOTO]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Anushka Sharma, who gave birth to her son Akaay in February this year while in London, is currently living in the UK with her family. On August 19, her son Akaay marked his first Raksha Bandhan with his elder sister, Vamika. Anushka offered a glimpse into their festive celebration through a touching Instagram story.

In the Instagram story, Anushka shared a photo capturing their Raksha Bandhan festivities at home. The image highlighted two creatively designed car-shaped rakhis-one in green and the other in orange-adorned with black and white buttons and googly eyes. The post was captioned 'Happy Raksha Bandhan' accompanied by two pink heart emojis, conveying the festive cheer.

Anushka often posts updates about her children's daily activities on Instagram. Recently, she shared a charming photo of Akaay and Vamika enjoying colorful popsicles, with Akaay's small hand reaching for a bowl of cucumbers and carrots.

Reflecting on her personal life, Anushka has been open about her views on marriage and family. In a 2012 interview on Simi Garewal's show, she spoke about the significance of family, expressing her intention to possibly prioritize family over career after marriage. Anushka married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017, and their relationship has been well-publicized. Their daughter Vamika was born on January 11, 2021, followed by Akaay on February 15, 2024.

Anushka, known for her roles in films such as 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' and 'NH10,' was last seen in the film 'Zero' (2018) and made a brief appearance in 'Qala' (2022). She is set to appear next in 'Chakda X'press.'