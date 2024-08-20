Hema Committee Report: No Case Can Be Filed, Says Kerala Police; Govt Allocates Rs 1 Cr To Develop Film Policy

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The have stated that based on the Hema Committee report, no case can be filed, citing a lack of specific details about individuals, locations, and circumstances. A report related to this matter was submitted to the DGP four years ago.

Despite this, the report has generated significant discussion in the and beyond. The may be compelled to address the report's recommendations, including the need for an independent system to prevent injustices in the film industry.



Meanwhile, the cultural department of the Kerala government has allocated Rs 1 crore to hire a consultancy to develop a film policy for the state, which will study and gather information on industry issues. This move follows the report's release and a request from the MD of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation to Minister Saji Cherian to release funds.

On August 19, Justice Hema Committee report on Malayalam film industry was released and made available to the media personnel who had requested it under the Right to Information Act. Around 2.30 PM on Monday (Aug 19), the report was handed over to the media personnel who were summoned to the office of the cultural department at the secretariat.

The commission expressed shock at the revelations about the unfair practices in the film industry, where women are forced to yield to the sexual demands of top guns, including prominent actors and producers. The report also contains insights into the widespread exploitation and misogyny in the industry and women artists who are willing to co-operate for opportunities in cinema, are given code names. Those who refuse to cooperate are allegedly denied opportunities and ostracized.

Those who testified against the unfair practices alleged that agents also facilitate sexual exploitation in the industry as producers and directors coerce women into doing unwanted things. The report notes that speaking out against sexual exploitation invites severe backlash, with victims being threatened and forced to either conform or leave the industry.

The 233-page report has been released with some sensitive information redacted to protect individuals' privacy. Certain sections of the report, including the 96th paragraph on the 49th page, some parts of pages 81-100 and paragraphs 165-196 was omitted. The annexure is also not available.

The Justice Hema Committee was formed in 2017 to investigate the challenges faced by women in the film industry, and the report was handed over to the government after two and a half years on December 31, 2019. The committee was formed after a prominent actress was assaulted in 2017.

