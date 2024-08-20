Bengaluru Power Cut Today: Check Out Areas Where BESCOM And KPTCL Power Outages Are Scheduled And Timings

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bengaluru power cut today: Bengaluru, the IT hub of India braces for another scheduled power cut on August 20, Tuesday, The Times of India reported.

These power outages have been happening in the city since Sunday, August 18, as maintenance works are being carried out by the Bengaluru Electricity Company (BESCOM) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL).

Power disruptions are reportedly anticipated between 10:00 am and 3:00 pm. However, some power outages may start earlier than scheduled and last until about 6:00 pm, according to The Times of India report.

In the last two days various parts of the city felt the impact of the power outages due to upgrades being implemented by the authorities. Residents in western, northern, eastern and parts of southern Bengaluru must be prepared for the five-hour long power cut on August 20.

Here is a list of regions likely to be impacted by power cut on August 20 between 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM in Bengaluru:



Konankunte

Talaghattapura

Doddakallasandra

Avalahalli

Srinidhi Layout and adjacent areas

Adugodi

Salarpuria Tower

Big Bazaar

Accenture

KMF Godown

Nanjappa Layout

New Mico Road

Bangalore Dairy

Forum Mall

Lakkasandra

Wilson Garden

Nimhans Admin Block Koramangala Blocks 3 to 8 and other surrounding areas

These outages are scheduled when electricity demand is lower to carry out maintenance activitie , transitioning power lines from overhead to underground, tree trimming and improvements to water supply systems. . According to reports the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has undertaken several maintenance and repair works, which will lead to power outages in the IT capital of India.

Previously, the city faced major power outages for two days on January 18 and 19. According to reports, the power outages occurred between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm. The BESCOM carried out these power disruptions in view of several maintenance and repair works in the city.