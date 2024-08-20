Weather Update: Heavy Rains Lash Parts Of National Capital; Check IMD Alert For THESE Areas

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As intense rainstorms battered sections of the nation's capital early on Tuesday morning, Delhi opened its eyes to beautiful weather. Numerous roadways are reportedly submerged as a result of the heavy downpours. The fresh spell of rain comes after a hot and humid Monday.

The meteorological authority reports that on Monday, the national capital had a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius, which is somewhat higher than the usual for the season. Furthermore, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), humidity ranged from 87% to 67%.

The entire region of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), including Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, and Ballabhgarh, are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday along with light thunderstorms and lightning.

Gohana, Gannaur, Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Nuh (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Khekra, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur (U.P.), and Bhiwari (Rajasthan) are likely to experience similar weather. It is anticipated that the highest and lowest temperatures will be between 36 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The IMD, in its latest release, had said isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala and Lakshadweep till August 21. Andhra Pradesh could get heavy rain on August 20 while Karnataka is likely to receive heavy showers on August 20, 24 and 25. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also predicted over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Lakshadweep on August 20.

The weather agency has further stressed that during the next two to three days, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep may get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.