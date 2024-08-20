From Sev Puri To Thai Noodle Salad: Mira Rajput Shares Glimpse Of Raksha Bandhan Snacks

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Mira Rajput, wife of star Shahid Kapoor, seemed to ditch her diet as she shared a glimpse of her Raksha Bandhan 'chatpata' indulgence, which included sev puri and Thai noodle salad, to name a few.

Mira took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a properly laid out table including almost everything one could as for.

“Chatpatta Snacks for tea. Pakodas, sev puri, chilli paneer, Thai noodle salad, dad's laddoos and cucumber cream cheese sandwich. Chalo let's eat,” she wrote.

Mira had earlier shared a picture tying a rakhi to her brother-in-law and Ishaan Khatter. She even posted a family photograph including Shahid, father-in-law Pankaj Kapur and mother-in-law Supriya Pathak among others.

On Raksha Bandhan, which was on Monday, Mira shared that she missed her“bhaiyas, bhabhis and didis.”

She posted a picture of a silver tray, with colourful rakhis kept on it.

She captioned it as: "Happy Rakhi....Missing all my Bhaiyas, Bhabhis & Didis this year..."

Mira and Shahid had tied the knot in July 2015. The couple have two kids-- daughter Misha, and son Zain.

Speaking about Shahid, he made his debut with 2003 romantic comedy film“Ishq Vishk”, directed by Ken Ghosh. The film also starred Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasurywala.

The actor was then seen in films such as“Dil Maange More”,“Fida”,“36 China Town”,“Vivah”,“Jab We Met”,“Kaminey”, R...Rajkumar”,“Phata Poster Nikhla Hero”,“Haider”,“Udta Punjab”,“Padmaavat”,“Kabir Singh” and“Jersey” to name few.

His most recent work includes the science fiction romantic comedy“Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya” alongside Kriti Sanon. He will be next seen as a police officer in the upcoming adrenaline-pumping action thriller,“Deva”. He will feature alongside Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati in the film.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur,“Deva” is set to release on February 14, 2025.