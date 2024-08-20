Kerala: 6.65 Lakh Tins Of Spoiled Aravana Of Sabarimala Temple To Be Converted Into Fertiliser

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pathanamthitta: The Sabarimala temple authorities have decided to clear out the large stockpile of spoiled aravana, a sacred offering, that has been stored for over 18 months. A contractor from Ettumanoor will be responsible for refurbishing the 6,65,127 tins of damaged aravana to fertiliser by next month.

The disposal of spoiled aravana at the Sabarimala temple has been delayed, despite a court order to do so in an environmentally friendly manner. The Devaswom Board expects the process to be completed by September, with a private company from Ettumanoor contracted to do the job for Rs 1.5 crore. The company will be responsible for safely removing the spoiled aravana without causing harm to the environment.

In January 2023, the High Court halted the sale of aravana at Sabarimala temple due to allegations of pesticide contamination. Although the case was later dismissed for lack of evidence, the damage had already been done, with over Rs 6 crore worth of aravana spoiling.

Aravana has been stored in 250 ml paper containers sealed with aluminium lids. Since it has expired and is no longer safe for consumption, the containers must be handled with extreme care. The project executing agency is responsible for securely transporting these containers to Pamba and then to the disposal area, covering all associated costs. The agency must also ensure that the aravana does not reach the public, as it is unsafe for consumption.

The agency must comply with health, safety, and environmental (HSE) standards at the disposal site, implementing necessary measures to prevent environmental pollution. Additionally, they must ensure that all relevant local regulations are followed.



