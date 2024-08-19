International Banking Center Of Panama Realized A 7.8% Growth In Credit Porfolio

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The International Center of Panama has experienced a growth of 7.58% in its credit portfolio recently.

This significant increase, must be understood in two very different scenarios with one being the post-pandemic period, when growth exceeded double digits, and the stage marked by the end of relief.

That is according to Javier Motta, the Director of Financial Stability of the Superintendency of Banks of Panama.

This growth of the credit portfolio is attributed to the fact that banks have continued to grant loans, despite the economic slowdown that has affected the world as well as Panama, while the resilience of the banking sector reflects an effort to maintain liquidity and access to credit for companies and households in a challenging economic environment.

Banks anticipate an improvement in credit demand at both the business and family levels during this second half of 2024, based on the perception that Panama is aimed at putting the house in order, which would generate an environment of greater trust among investors and consumers.

