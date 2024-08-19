Myway Mobile Storage Is Thrilled To Announce Its Sponsorship Of The Highly Anticipated Pittsburgh Irish Festival

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MyWay Mobile Storage sponsors the Pittsburgh Irish Festival, Sept 6-8. Enjoy Irish music, dance, food, and more at Carrie Blast Furnaces.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MyWay Mobile Storage is excited to sponsor the Pittsburgh Irish Festival, set to take place from September 6th to 8th at the iconic Carrie Blast Furnaces National Historic Landmark in Pittsburgh, PA. This 33rd edition of the festival, a three-day celebration of Irish culture, promises an enriching experience that blends music, dance, folklore, and cuisine. Established in 1991, the Pittsburgh Irish Festival has grown into one of the nation's premier Irish-American festivals, offering a vibrant showcase of Irish heritage.Festival-goers can expect an array of events and activities that honor Irish traditions. From continuous entertainment featuring premier Irish musicians and dancers to a variety of cultural displays and interactive experiences, there's something for everyone. Tickets and parking passes can be purchased in advance online at the festival's official website, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience for all attendees.Musicians are especially encouraged to bring their instruments for free entry, allowing them to join others in creating an atmosphere of musical camaraderie in the session tent. This opportunity to participate in spontaneous music sessions is just one of the many highlights of the festival.MyWay Mobile Storage is contributing over a dozen storage containers to assist with the festival's logistical needs. Matt Stapleford, owner of MyWay Storage, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, noting that such festivals are integral to Pittsburgh's cultural fabric. Stapleford also highlighted the affordability of the festival's college night, where students can enjoy the festivities for just $10 with a valid student ID between 6 PM and 8 PM.The festival boasts a wide range of activities designed to appeal to all ages and interests. Some of the key attractions include:1. 360-Degree Virtual Tours of Ireland: Attendees can explore the breathtaking Cliffs of Moher through an immersive virtual reality experience, bringing the beauty of Ireland directly to Pittsburgh.2. A Taste of Ireland: Guests can savor authentic Irish foods and snacks, with the option to purchase a variety of treats made in Ireland.3. Fiddle Frenzy: On Saturday, September 7th, the festival will host its first-ever Fiddle Frenzy, featuring performances from renowned fiddlers like Katie Grennan, Winifred Horan, and more.4. Blazing A Trail: Lives and Legacies of Irish Women**: This exhibition celebrates the contributions of 21 Irish diaspora women across various fields, including politics, the arts, and sports.5. Counties of Ireland Display: Attendees can explore the unique history and culture of all 32 counties of Ireland through an engaging display.6. Stone Lifting Competition: Inspired by ancient Celtic traditions, this competition invites strong participants to test their strength in a traditional stone lifting event, set to take place on Sunday, September 8th.7. Celtic Magic: Daniel GreenWolf & Bella will perform a family-friendly magic show that blends comedy, illusions, and Celtic mythology, available only on Friday, September 6th.8. Carrie Furnace Mini Tours: Managed by Rivers of Steel, these tours offer a glimpse into the history of the Carrie Blast Furnaces, shedding light on the iron-making process and the role of Irish-origin workers in the industry.9. Cultural Beverage Tastings: Attendees aged 21 and over can enjoy tastings of traditional Irish beverages, included with festival admission.10. Dance and Music Performances: The festival features continuous performances across four stages, showcasing both adult and children's dance ensembles.11. Enhanced Gaelic Sports Programs & Demos: New to this year's festival, guests can learn about and participate in traditional Irish sports like Hurling, Camogie, and Gaelic Football.12. Feast on Irish Cuisine & Celtic Beverages: A wide variety of Irish dishes, including boxty pancakes and Irish stew, will be available, along with Celtic beverages from Tara Tea and various pubs.13. Five Farms Irish Cream Celtic Kitchen: This area will feature culinary demonstrations from professional and amateur chefs, focusing on delicious Celtic treats.14. Genealogy Pavilion: Visitors interested in tracing their Irish roots can receive assistance in discovering their ancestral connections, with a special focus on those linked to the Carrie Furnaces.15. Hedge School: Modeled after Ireland's historic hedge schools, this area offers educational sessions on Irish history, legends, music, and more.16. Irish Authors' Corner: Engage with authors as they share tales of Ireland's lore and culture at the Hedge School.17. Irish Comedy: The Real Irish Comedy Tour will provide laughter and entertainment on Friday and Saturday.18. Irish Dogs: Meet Irish dog breeds like the Irish Setter and Irish Wolfhound. Those interested in bringing their dogs to the festival can reach out via email to ....19. Leprechaun's Landing: A family-friendly area with Irish arts, crafts, and games for children, including mini-golf and bounce houses.20. Steeltown Acoustic Instruments Experience: An interactive area where festival-goers can explore musical instruments and their connections to Celtic music.21. Watch the Game: Enjoy watching games featuring the Steelers, Pirates, and more on a large screen in the Ya Jagoff! Sports Lounge.22. Festival Raffle Booth: Enter to win Irish gift items, festival merchandise, event tickets, gift cards, and even a private tour of Ireland.For more information on the Pittsburgh Irish Festival, visit .About MyWay Mobile Storage: Located in West Mifflin, PA, MyWay Mobile Storage offers moving and storage solutions through convenient, DIY containers delivered to your door. Learn more at or call 888-336-9929 to speak with a Moving & Storage Consultant.

