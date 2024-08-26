Trinatracker Pumps Up Localization In Latin America

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAO PAULO, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the increasing prevalence of large centralized power generation projects in Brazil,

TrinaTracker, a leading smart tracker solution provider, ranked third in solar trackers shipped to Latin America last year, according to the global data analyst Wood Mackenzie.



TrinaTracker Vanguard 1P smart tracking solution

Last year TrinaTracker, part of Trina Solar Co Ltd (SHA: 688599), shipped solar trackers of about 1.8GW to Latin America, taking its share of the local market to 14%, Wood Mackenzie said. Two projects play a crucial role in TrinaTracker's total power generation in the region: the 520MW Santa Luzia complex in Paraiba state, one of the largest solar projects in Brazil; and the 210MW Mauriti photovoltaic complex in Ceará state. Both are equipped with the TrinaTracker smart tracking system, including the Vanguard 1P tracker, and the self-learning artificial intelligence system

SuperTrack. Mauriti uses an integrated solution with Trinasolar Vertex module.

Marcus Fabrino, TrinaTracker's regional head for Latin America and the Caribbean, said the success in Latin America reflects the company's investment policy, continuing recruitment of staff and rapid delivery strategy. Last year the company opened its third factory after ones in China and Spain, in Bahia state, Brazil. In addition to producing the Vanguard 1P trackers, the factory operates as an operations center, providing components and service to Brazil and its neighbors, helping projects to be delivered on time.

"To sustain our growth rate, TrinaTracker will continue to invest in Latin America," Fabrino said. "We also have an operations center in Chile to ensure the rapid delivery of tracker spare parts and other services in and around the country, just as we have done in Brazil, and we are considering opening a new center in Latin America, possibly in Argentina or Colombia."

The exhibition Intersolar South America will be held at the Expo Center Norte in Sao Paulo from August 27 to 29, and TrinaTracker will exhibit its latest products and services at booth W3-40.

