Podcast: Stephen Thomas On Reputations Of Value

(MENAFN- PRovoke) Former AIA brand and communications head Stephen Thomas joins the PRovoke podcast to discuss his new book, entitled 'Reputations of Value: Winning with Corporate Reputations in an Unpredictable World.'



In conversation with Arun Sudhaman, Thomas discusses why and how he wrote the book, which features insights from numerous communications leaders from across the globe. He also explores whether brands can be 'outrage-proofed' in today's febrile environment, where many may choose to remain silent rather than risk a backlash.

