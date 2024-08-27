Podcast: Stephen Thomas On Reputations Of Value
Date
8/27/2024 12:15:58 AM
(MENAFN- PRovoke)
Former AIA brand and communications head Stephen Thomas joins the PRovoke media podcast to discuss his new book, entitled 'Reputations of Value: Winning with Corporate Reputations in an Unpredictable World.'
In conversation with Arun Sudhaman, Thomas discusses why and how he wrote the book, which features insights from numerous communications leaders from across the globe. He also explores whether brands can be 'outrage-proofed' in today's febrile environment, where many may choose to remain silent rather than risk a backlash.
The PRovoke Media Podcast is produced by Markettiers. Subscribe via:
iTunes
|
Feed
|
Spotify
MENAFN27082024000219011063ID1108603905
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.