PEF Marks 77Th Anniversary Of Pakistan's Independence

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Pakistan Engineers Forum (PEF) recently hosted a highly successful event, bringing together esteemed members, guests, and leaders to celebrate the Pakistani Independence Day.

The event, held on August 14, 2024, was attended by a large number of participants, including Ambassador of Pakistan H E Muhammad Aejaz, who graced the occasion as the chief guest. The program commenced with a soulful Tilawat by Abdul Hakam, followed by a heartfelt rendition of the national anthem,“Milli Naghma”, by Mazhar Yousafzai.

Ahmad Javaid, VP, expertly hosted the program, ensuring a seamless and engaging experience for all attendees. The highlight of the event was a keynote address by PEFQ President, Arshad Hussain Hashmi, who shared his insights on the latest advancements and trends in the field of engineering, emphasising the need for dedicated efforts to establish a strong foundation for future generations in entrepreneurship and innovation.

Ambassador H E Muhammad Aejaz expressed great satisfaction with the event and appreciated the PEFQ ExCom for organizing such a wonderful program. He praised the keynote speech, stating that the topic was“close to his heart” as he has always emphasized the empowerment of youth.

In his remarks, the Ambassador also noted,“Achieving big goals, like climbing the mighty mountain K2, starts with a single step. After taking that first step, it's essential to focus on the way forward, and with persistence and determination, you will ultimately reach your destination.”

Member of the Advisory Board Riyaz Bakali, in his words of thanks, appreciated all the participants, the organizing ExCom and the advisory board for their dedicated efforts. He stressed the importance of motivating youth towards innovation and technology. The programme concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony, followed by dinner. The event was attended by a large number of community members, dignitaries, embassy officials, and other distinguished guests.