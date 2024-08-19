DPS Modern Indian School Marks Indian Independence Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: With patriotic fervor and immense pride, DPS Modern Indian School celebrated the 78th Independence Day of India on August 15, 2024.

The Chief Guest, Harish Kanjani, Director, DPS Modern Indian School unfurled the tricolor in the presence of the esteemed management members and guests and all the attendees in unison saluted the flag and joined in the rendition of the National Anthem.

The Chief Guest extended the Independence Day greetings to the great guild and motivated the students with his inspiring words. The Head Boy Junior school, Saatvik Bansal, and the Head Girl, Sambhavna Sarraf, highlighted the true meaning of freedom, shared the growth graph of India and encouraged everyone to take an active role in nation-building.

The momentous occasion that radiated peace and joy was marked with a host of meticulously curated cultural events which awakened everyone's feelings towards their motherland. The programme was anchored by Head Boy Senior School, Abhimanyu Gupta, and the Senior School Head Girl, Sansriti Sarraf.