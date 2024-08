Hope On The Horizon? What Bangladesh's Regime Change Could Mean For Rohingya Refugees

Author: Sarah Nandi

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Bangladesh is experiencing a seismic shift after 18 years of Awami League rule ended abruptly due to intensive student protests. This upheaval, and the crackdowns that resulted in the deaths of more than 300 , forced Prime Hasina to flee the country and ushered in an interim government.

But amid this recent turmoil, the fate of the nearly one million Rohingya refugees residing in the Cox's Bazar camp in southeastern Bangladesh has grown uncertain.

For years, Bangladesh has grappled with deepening domestic challenges, most notably increasing inequality , nepotism and contested elections . However, the current moment offers tentative hope, as the new government seems committed to providing justice to the protesters, to reducing inequality and to adhering to human rights norms.

Substantial challenges

The new government faces a steep challenge.

Rohingya refugees continue to languish in a deteriorating security situation. With reports of kidnappings and forced conscription in neighbouring Myanmar , the arrivals of war-wounded refugees from that country have increased.

Following a military coup in 2021, Myanmar has been embroiled in a civil war that has been particularly pronounced in the multi-ethnic Rakhine state, where the Arakan Army has exacerbated violence against Rohingya people while also fighting the Myanmari military .

This has caused more Rohingya people to flee to Bangladesh in the past year, where they have been met with diminished services due to the sharp decline in funding .

The situation demands explicit commitments from the interim government and international partners to support Rohingya women activists , to protect both Rohingya young men at risk of forcible conscription and acutely vulnerable Rohingya members of the Hijra community , and to direct the military to protect Rohingya refugees as they travel to Bangladesh.

Rohingya refugee children collect drinking water at the refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, in January 2024. (AP Photo/ Shafiqur Rahman)

Refugee camp violence

At present, the regime change has set off violence in and around the camps. Rather than being autonomous, refugee camps are affected by a complex combination of local and international politics that impacts both their stability and vulnerability.

After completing my doctoral field work in Bangladesh, I have observed these connections first-hand.

Institutions seen as affiliated with Hasina's former government are being treated with suspicion. International organizations operating in Cox's Bazar are on edge. Bangladeshi protesters reportedly targeted the Cox's Bazar International Organisation for Migration office because of its perceived connection with the ousted government.

Regional security is also wavering. The military and insurgent killings in western Myanmar along the border with Bangladesh, and during attempts to cross to safety to Bangladesh, have raised serious concerns.

A tree rises above a Rohingya refugee camp in the Cox's Bazar district of Bangladesh in March 2023. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)

Uncertainty

Pervasive uncertainty is driving this violence.

Bangladeshi bureaucrats, especially those working within the Office of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner, are unsure of how to proceed. Many top ministry appointees have either gone into hiding or attempted to flee the country. Security forces in the border region are now focused on domestic events, leaving the Bangladesh-Myanmar border less monitored.

Humanitarian organizations and officials have also been impacted. Despite their independence from national governments, humanitarians rely on national entities for permits, supplies and security co-ordination. The current uncertainty has led some humanitarian workers to consider leaving their posts.

As a staff member of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, known as the UNHCR, recently expressed to me:“I just don't know how we can deliver on services with these constant interruptions and severe stress.”

Bangladesh military personnel check vehicles for Rohingya refugees on the road that connects refugee camps to the nearby tourist town of Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, in 2017. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Tentative hope

Amid the chaos, there is also a feeling of hope. Rohingya activists see potential in this moment of change after years of stagnation.

Amin, a 23-year-old Rohingya activist, told me:“We learned a lot of lessons from the students of Bangladesh. We believe that this new government will do something to help us.”

Rohingya youth have long been denied education and work opportunities. Nonetheless, they've been instrumental in creating in-camp educational networks for Rohingya children and documenting evidence about the genocide. Most impressive, they have built a network of committed human rights defenders in the camps.

Rohingya refugee children sit together in the classroom of a school at a refugee camp in the Cox's Bazar district of Bangladesh in March 2023. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)

One such group, the Rohingya Student Network, recently weighed in on the regime change. They published a congratulatory letter to the new government , writing:

Refugees International fellow and Rohingya activist Lucky Karim also praised new Prime Minister Muhammad Yunus . She urged him to bring“positive changes through his leadership for the refugees being gratefully hosted by his people.”

This optimism is fuelled by the unprecedented inclusion for underrepresented groups in Yunus's interim government, including for student protest movement leaders and women. It also arises from a deeper belief in Yunus himself. Though not without his own controversy , Yunus has remained a long-standing advocate for the world's most vulnerable communities.“We will wait to see,” said Amin,“because this government gives me some hope.”

Looking ahead

As Rohingya refugees face an uncertain and hostile future, Bangladesh's rare moment of political change has both exacerbated violence and opened the door to renewed hope for Rohingya refugees.

National governments play a crucial role in securing resources and negotiating political solutions for displaced communities. Bangladesh's interim government has a complex road ahead that will require balancing the demands for justice from its citizens with the urgent needs of its refugees.

If it can manage to do so, it will truly be an unprecedented moment not only in the history of Bangladesh, but in the global governance of refugees.