Mullah Baradar Inaugurates Paktia's Palatuni Dam Project

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): of the Palatuni Dam in southeastern Paktia province commenced on Monday. The project, which will take two and a half years to complete, is set to irrigate 2,500 hectares of land and generate 935 kilowatts of electricity once finished.

Deputy Prime for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund inaugurated the construction of the Palatuni dam in s Paktia province.

The Palatuni Dam, with a storage capacity of approximately 25 million cubic meters of water, will irrigate 2,500 hectares of land and generate 935 kilowatts of electricity. The project is anticipated to be completed within two and a half years.

The project, funded by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and overseen by the National Development Corporation, is set to create both direct and indirect employment for hundreds of citizens, a statement from the deputy prime minister office said.

Once completed, the dam will enhance groundwater reserves in nearby areas, irrigate agricultural land, control floods, and contribute to environmental preservation.

At the inauguration ceremony, Mullah Baradar emphasized the importance of agriculture to a strong economy and highlighted water as a critical element for agricultural development.

He told the inaugural ceremony that the IEA prioritizes water management and encourages investment in this sector.

He underlined the IEA's commitment to managing natural resources to achieve self-sufficiency and socio-economic development. Both domestic and foreign investors are invited to invest in this area.

Mullah Baradar also said that the IEA had reviewed large and medium-sized dams across the country, identifying those that are incomplete or yet to begin. Comprehensive work plans have been developed to advance these projects, with practical work already underway on many, including the Palatuni Dam.

Mullah Baradar acknowledged the sacrifices made by the people of Paktika for the re-establishment of the Islamic system.

He stressed the government's responsibility to address their issues and complete projects that could alleviate their economic challenges.

He assured that resources would be allocated to ensure the Palatuni Dam's completion and urged the contracting company to execute their tasks with dedication and integrity.

sa