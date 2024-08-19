Economic Conference On Digital Economy, Technology To Take Place In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 19 (Petra) -- The Tenth Economic on Digital and will be held in Amman this Saturday. The event, organized by the Jordan Society for Scientific Research, Entrepreneurship, and Creativity (JSSREC) in collaboration with Petra University, will address key issues related to digital transformation and advancement in Jordan.The conference aims to produce actionable recommendations for the development of the digital sector, which will be presented to policymakers and stakeholders. The association has invited researchers and experts to participate in discussions that will focus on enhancing Jordan's digital economy and technological infrastructure.President of the Association, Dr. Reda Khawaldeh, stated that the conference will provide innovative insights and practical solutions to support digital transformation efforts. It is also intended to strengthen collaboration among various entities to foster sustainable economic growth and improve competitiveness both locally and internationally.Chairman of the Conference Organizing Committee, Dr. Samer Al-Rajoub, highlighted the central themes of the conference. The event will delve into Jordan's progress in the digital economy, aiming to solidify the country's status as a regional leader and showcase successful projects and initiatives. Additionally, the conference will examine the impact of artificial intelligence, robotics, and automation across various sectors, focusing on how these technologies can improve business efficiency, create new job opportunities, and address ethical and regulatory challenges.Another key topic will be the effects of digital transformation on the financial sector, exploring the role of financial technology in enhancing financial inclusion and offering innovative solutions to economic challenges, while also addressing the opportunities and obstacles faced by the digital financial sector in Jordan.