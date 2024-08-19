Learning To Effectively Use AI Discussed At QF's Event For Incoming University Students

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: At Qatar Foundation's Marhaba event yesterday, students learned about the benefits of collaborating with new technologies to achieve better results – that when humans and Artificial Intelligence (AI) work together, outcomes are significantly improved.

The annual gathering, which serves as an introduction to new university students joining the Education City ecosystem, was titled“Education 2.0: Pioneering the Future Together,” and encouraged attendees to explore and innovate as they begin the next chapter of their academic journeys.

Francisco Marmolejo, President of Higher Education at Qatar Foundation (QF), welcomed participants to the day and said,“Over the course of your academic journey, you will develop new skills from the best teachers, you will acquire knowledge, you will become experts in your respective fields. But the experience that you will gain will not stop there – it goes beyond the classroom. You are now part of Education City, of Qatar Foundation – and the Qatar Foundation vision.”

He added,“I hope that you will make the most of the unique experience that is ahead of you. Excelling in your studies is very important, and while you should be the best students in your respective disciplines, you should also explore new ideas, engage with your peers, and grow personally as well as academically. As any alumni from a university of Qatar Foundation will tell you... the lessons you learn, the experiences that you gain, the community that you build, they will all stay with you long after you graduate. They will be part of your life.

“This is just the start. You have so much to look forward to. And at every step, this community of knowledge that you are now part of will be here to support you. Embrace it, enjoy it, and take advantage of all the opportunities around you to learn, to teach, to enjoy, and more importantly, to build your future. Welcome to the Qatar Foundation community.”

Khaled A. Harras, Senior Associate Dean, Faculty, Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar – a Qatar Foundation partner university – explored the concept of AI, and the impact it will have on the future of the graduates.

“AI is not a new thing,” Harras said.“People are worried AI is going to replace jobs – absolutely it will – but it's going to create a bunch of others. We want to find that sweet spot where human plus AI is going to be better than I.”

Continuing, he explained the importance of being mindful of using AI as a tool, especially for students.“It's a double-edged sword, I think like any tech. My biggest warning to you, especially with the availability of these tools at your fingertips, is be very careful when you're using them. Embrace them, but watch out for the double-edged sword. Make sure to be using it to improve your learning, not to skip your learning. It's one thing to get help for you to pick up a concept and get there, versus the shortcut, the very bad shortcut, to get what you might think is an okay deliverable.”

Dr. James Olsen, Faculty, Georgetown University in Qatar, another QF partner university, reiterated the importance of caring about learning in a panel at Marhaba titled“AI in Education: Balancing Innovation and Ethical Responsibility.”

“You have to care about your education. If you don't, then there's not a lot that professors or staff or your fellow friends, students, or parents can do to help you – you have to care about your education, too. And you're going to have to learn about learning. The job of the future might not exist, the job I do now, well part of my job, did not exist when I was an undergraduate. And in terms of learning how to learn, one key thing you've got to know is, it needs effort.