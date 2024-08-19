Gaza Death Toll Rises To 40,139 Wounded 92,743

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Israeli forces (IOF) murdered more than 40,139 Palestinian civilians and more than 92,743 others (mostly children), since the beginning of the Israeli occupation's genocide against the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

In a statement, Palestinian of said that the IOF committed three massacres against Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip, in the past 24 hours, adding that hospitals in Gaza received 40 martyrs and 134 wounded civilians.

Relatives mourn over the body of photojournalist Ibrahim Muhareb, who was killed as he was covering the advance of Israeli forces north of Khan Yunis, on the southern Gaza Strip the previous day, at Al-Nasser hospital on August 19, 2024. (Photo by Bashar Taleb / AFP)



UNICEF calls for urgent psychological, educational support for Gaza children

Besieged Gazans share shoes, wear same clothes for months Polio could double death toll from Israeli aggression: Gaza primary health care director general

Read Also

The bodies of thousands of Palestinian martyrs and wounded civilians are still under the rubble and scattered on the streets, as the IOF has been preventing ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching them, the statement added.

The Israeli occupation has been committing a textbook genocide on the Gaza Strip, with nonstop air strikes and bombardment shot from all sides (air, land and sea), murdering, injuring and committing bloody massacres against tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians, cutting all means to deliver supplies of food, water, medicine, and fuel to them, and causing a humanitarian catastrophe of countless martyrs, wounded and missing civilians, as well as a massive destruction of vital infrastructure and facilities in the Gaza Strip.