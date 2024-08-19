Maharaja Trophy T20: Dominant Hubli Tigers Hand Bengaluru Blasters First Defeat Of Season

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 19 (IANS) Thippa Reddy (47) and KL Shrijith (41) put on a match-winning partnership as the Hubli Tigers halted Bengaluru Blasters' winning streak with a five-wicket victory in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 here at the M. Chinnaswamy on Monday. With this win, Hubli secured their third victory on the trot.

In the first innings, Vidhwath Kaverappa (3-23) and Manvanth Kumar (3-38) excelled with the ball, while Bengaluru's Shubhang Hegde (52*) fought back with a gutsy half-century.

Chasing 143, the Hubli Tigers had a cautious start in the Power-play, losing Mohd Taha (10) early to Naveen M.G. However, a steady partnership between Thippa Reddy and K.L Shrijith helped them reach 39/1 by the end of the Power-play.

Thippa Reddy then shifted gears, hitting two sixes and two fours in quick succession to accelerate the run rate. Reddy and Shrijith reached their 50-run partnership in 40 balls, solidifying Hubli's control by the halfway mark at 82/1 in 10 overs.

Reddy perished after a mistimed hook against Kranthi Kumar in the 13th over. Shubhang Hegde (52*) was brought on in the 15th over and reaped instant dividends as he bagged KL Shrijit to bring the scoreline to 113/3.

Hubli needed 26 runs in the final five overs, and though they lost Manish Pandey (6) and Karthikeya K.P (4) to Kranthi Kumar, they sailed home comfortably with Aneeshwar Gautam (14*) and Manvanth Kumar (10*) at the crease.

Earlier in the day, Hubli's Vidhwath Kaverappa was lethal in the powerplay, dismissing Mayank Agarawal for a duck, and the in-form Bhuvan Raju (1), Naveen MG (1) quickly followed, falling to Manvanth Kumar. Despite the early blows, Chethan LR (48) provided some resistance, scoring a brisk 42 off 26 balls, guiding the Bengaluru Blasters to 51/3 by the end of the powerplay before his innings was cut short by Shreesha Achar in the ninth over.

As Shubhang Hegde tried to hold the fort at one end, wickets tumbled at the other. Suraj Ahuja (3), Rakshith Shivkumar (2), and Anirudha Joshi (0) fell in quick succession, leaving Bengaluru in hot water at 82/7 after 14 overs.

Manvanth Kumar struck again to oust Impact Player, Niranjan Naik (8). Shubhang Hegde picked up the pace in the last three overs crafting three more boundaries and a six to remain unbeaten and bring up his half-century. Kranthi Kumar (14) also chipped in as the Bengaluru Blasters bundled up for 142/10.

Brief scores:

Bengaluru Blasters 142/10 in 20 overs (Shubhang Hegde 52 not out, Chethan L.R 48, Kranthi Kumar 14; Vidhwath Kaverappa 3-23, Manvanth Kumar 3-38) lost to Hubli Tigers 144/5 in 18.5 overs (Thippa Reddy 47, K.L Shrijith 41; Kranthi Kumar 3/29) by 5 wkts.