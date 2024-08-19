Anjalts Shines Under The Blue Super Moon With New Album 'Bluency' Launches September 6

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The phrase "once in a blue moon" has long been used to describe something that happens very rarely, almost as if it were a phenomenon of its own. And, today, the night sky will be aglow by a rare and spectacular celestial event- a blue Super Moon that will reach its peak at 2:26 PM EDT, August 19, and remain bright until early Wednesday morning. Astronomy enthusiasts and skywatchers eagerly anticipate the rise of this Super moon in the southeastern sky.While somewhere in the mix of this blue cosmic dance of transformation and heightened energy, a rising protostar and musician known as Anjalts is preparing to launch her second album, 'Bluency ' on September 6. And what a blue spotlight to lead in alongside this soon-to-be-released album of rock-infused guitar riffs blaring in the distance combined with some heavily laden drums fused into a seamless balance of synth-wave divergence from a very prolific artist to appear on the music scene.The"Bluency" album encapsulates a profound point of view on the color blue to signify perseverance and resilience rather than just sadness. Despite the eccentric nature of an artist's spellbound creativity in a blue period for over a year, she recorded some of the most interstellar tracks of 2024. And, dedicated an entire album to seeking out this alternative path of becoming your own hero, problem solver, and fellow dream-maker striving for a better future. Coincidentally, the timing couldn't be more poetic for the upcoming album, with a blue Super Moon to light up that very path.Anjalts produces a soundscape that is both intimate and expansive in each track, with lyricism that serves as a chapter in a larger narrative-a sonic exploration of the human condition, painted in shades of blue, a hidden resilience of intermittent hue. A lone star in a tumultuous timeline reflecting the current events of today sings in an ethereal, airy voice. Tackling themes of heartache, dystopian futures, and nostalgic longing for something greater, subdues an allure of intrigue felt from the very first track of 'Code Blue' 'Be my Hero' and the synth-wave, rock guitar epic of 'Heaven Has Another Door.' Brings a renewed transformation to confront those vulnerabilities laid bare in tracks like 'Walking to the Sun', 'Like a god', and 'World Gone Madder.' With the same celestial-like voice that can best be heard in songs like 'Sometimes the Angels Cry.' A deeper delineation of the evolutionary growth and balance of an artist unravels throughout the new album.September 6 sparks the release date of"Bluency." The 15-song album is currently available for the first time in limited pre-release on Bandcamp .

