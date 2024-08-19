President Vladimir Putin: Russia Places Great Importance On The Development Of Multifaceted Friendly Relations With Azerbaijan
“Russia places great importance on the development of
multifaceted friendly relations with Azerbaijan,” Russian President
Vladimir Putin stated in a joint press briefing following talks
with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews
reports.
“These relations are based on the principles of equality, mutual
consideration of interests, and, of course, the close human and
cultural ties that have united our peoples for centuries,” the
Russian leader emphasized.
