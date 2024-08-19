عربي


President Vladimir Putin: Russia Places Great Importance On The Development Of Multifaceted Friendly Relations With Azerbaijan

8/19/2024 10:09:14 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Russia places great importance on the development of multifaceted friendly relations with Azerbaijan,” Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in a joint press briefing following talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

“These relations are based on the principles of equality, mutual consideration of interests, and, of course, the close human and cultural ties that have united our peoples for centuries,” the Russian leader emphasized.

AzerNews

