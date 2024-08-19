Ukraine faces renewed power outages amid Russian attacks, increasing energy demand

(MENAFN) Ukraine's situation has become increasingly dire as the country's power grid operator, along with the energy ministry, announced the need to implement power cuts for certain customers starting Monday. These outages are a direct result of a combination of factors, including the persistent Russian missile and drone on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which have significantly damaged the grid, and the rising energy consumption driven by the current hot weather. Russia's targeted attacks on Ukraine's energy sector have intensified since the spring, leading to widespread power outages across various regions. This situation has forced Ukraine to rely heavily on electricity imports from the European Union, marking a significant shift in the country's energy strategy as it struggles to meet domestic demand.



The power cuts announced will be in effect from 5 PM to 9 PM Kyiv time, as the grid operator attempts to balance the supply-demand equation amid ongoing challenges. The situation is exacerbated by the fact that Ukraine had to impose broad restrictions on energy supplies back in July due to extensive repairs at several crucial nuclear power units. These repairs coincided with record-breaking high temperatures, further straining the nation's energy resources. However, the situation had improved somewhat in August when the repaired nuclear units were brought back online, and the temperatures began to decrease, leading to a temporary reduction in power outages.



Despite these efforts, Ukrainian officials have reported a severe loss of nearly half of the country's electricity production capacity due to the relentless Russian attacks. This dramatic reduction in energy production has placed Ukraine in a precarious position, where any spike in demand, such as that caused by extreme weather conditions, could lead to immediate and widespread power shortages. The ongoing conflict has thus not only affected Ukraine's ability to maintain its energy grid but has also underscored the vulnerability of its critical infrastructure to external aggression, highlighting the broader challenges the country faces in securing a stable and reliable energy supply amid the ongoing war.



