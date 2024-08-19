CBK Announces New Bonds, Tawarruq Worth KD 240 Mln

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- The Central of Kuwait (CBK) announced on Monday the issuance of bonds and related tawarruq at a value of KD 240 million (about USD 792 million). In a statement to KUNA, the CBK said that the securities bear a 4.375 percent rate with a three-month maturity rate. (end) mfs

