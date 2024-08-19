عربي


CBK Announces New Bonds, Tawarruq Worth KD 240 Mln


8/19/2024 9:35:05 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- The Central bank of Kuwait (CBK) announced on Monday the issuance of bonds and related tawarruq at a value of KD 240 million (about USD 792 million).
In a statement to KUNA, the CBK said that the securities bear a 4.375 percent rate with a three-month maturity rate. (end)
