New Book "Selling Authentically" Set to Transform Sales Strategies with Innovative Approach

Selling Authentically, a groundbreaking guide poised to revolutionize the way sales professionals approach their craft. Scheduled for release in September 2025, this promises to offer invaluable insights into authentic sales techniques that drive results and build lasting relationships.

In a marketplace saturated with conventional sales tactics,

Selling Authentically

stands out by emphasizing genuine engagement over manipulative strategies. Drawing on years of experience and research, Chrisbens presents a refreshing perspective on how to achieve sales success through authenticity and trust.

The prelaunch event, now open for registration at

SELLING AUTHENTICALLY , offers an exclusive opportunity for early access and special offers. Attendees will gain a first look at the transformative strategies discussed in the book, setting the stage for a new era in sales methodology.

Key features of

Selling Authentically

include:



Practical Techniques : Actionable advice for integrating authenticity into every sales interaction.

Real-Life Case Studies : Success stories that illustrate the effectiveness of genuine sales approaches. Interactive Exercises : Tools and exercises designed to help readers apply the book's principles to their own sales processes.

John Chrisbens, a seasoned sales expert with a reputation for innovative thinking, is excited to share his latest work. "Selling Authentically

is not just a book; it's a movement toward a more honest and impactful way of selling. I believe this approach will not only improve sales outcomes but also foster more meaningful connections between sales professionals and their clients."



SELLING AUTHENTICALLY . Be among the first to explore the revolutionary insights of Selling Authentically and join the movement towards more genuine sales practices.

About John Chrisbens

John Chrisbens is a licensed realtor, managing broker, and the director of Real Estate Coaching and Training at Porchlight Real Estate Group in Denver, Colorado. He is in the top 5% of realtors nationwide and the top 1% in Colorado.

John has been involved in coaching and training for over 10 years, not only in real estate but also as the founder and CEO of Producor, a business strategy and networking company. John is a strong advocate for achieving success by developing long-term relationships through programs and initiatives that are authentic and genuine and drive repeat business.



Contact:

John Chrisbens

Director of Real Estate Coaching and Training

Porchlight Real Estate Group

[email protected]

303.250.0347

Selling Authentically | Learn more about the Author and their Book.

