Crescent At Chevy Chase: First Multifamily Building In Montgomery County To Receive Green Building Emerald Certification

Montgomery County Council President Andrew Friedson (R) and former councilmember Hans Riemer (L) present Rob Bindeman, President of Landmark Realty, with the County's first ever NGBS Emerald Award for a multifamily build

- Andrew Friedson

CHEVY CHASE, MD, US, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Landmark Realty , Inc., a distinguished family-owned developer and operator of multifamily properties in the Washington, D.C. metro area, proudly announces that Crescent at Chevy Chase is the first multifamily building in Montgomery County to achieve Emerald Certification from the National Green Building Standard (NGBS).

“Crescent at Chevy Chase not only provides high-quality, livable, and walkable housing, but it also does so in a sustainable and environmentally conscious way,” stated Montgomery County Council President Andrew Friedson at a recent onsite event celebrating this achievement.

This milestone is significant for both Montgomery County and the state of Maryland, as Crescent at Chevy Chase is the first multifamily building to attain the Green Building Emerald Certification in the county and the first to do so in the state since new, higher standards were adopted in 2020.

“Thank you to Andrew and former Councilmember Hans Riemer for crafting the NGBS tax credit legislation that was crucial to our business strategy,” said Rob Bindeman, President of Landmark Realty.“Our location and superior design set us on a path for NGBS. By adding solar panels, creating a community garden, and using high-quality building materials, we proved that needed housing in Montgomery County can be both sustainable and forward-thinking.”

“Crescent was designed for solar, built for solar, and is now one of the most energy-efficient multifamily communities in all of Maryland,” said Mark Manthy, Director of Business Development at Lumina , the company behind Crescent's solar array installation of 400+ panels.

Crescent at Chevy Chase opened this spring and stands as a testament to Landmark Realty's commitment to providing sustainable housing options in the Washington Metropolitan Area.

