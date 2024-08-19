Bolivia Slashes Tariffs To Stabilize Economy And Fuel Growth

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In response to mounting economic pressures and widespread public unrest, the Bolivian has eliminated tariffs on wheat and oil machinery.



This strategic move aims to alleviate the strain on citizens and stimulate growth in essential sectors.



Marcelo Montenegro, the Minister, emphasized that removing tariffs on oil machinery aims to boost biodiesel production, using locally sourced like soybeans and totaí.



This initiative is expected to foster the creation of five to six new biodiesel , each requiring an investment of around $30 million.



These facilities are projected to produce between 40 and 80 million liters of biodiesel annually. They will directly supply the state-owned Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos.







This move is part of a broader effort to reduce dependency on imported diesel. It marks a significant step towards energy self-sufficiency.

Bolivia's Economic Response

Simultaneously, Félix Huanca, Minister of Productive Development, announced the temporary removal of tariffs on wheat and wheat flour imports. This measure will remain in effect through the end of the year.



This decision addresses the immediate need to stabilize bread prices and secure the local food supply. Domestic wheat costs have soared to $450 per ton, significantly higher than international prices.



In addition, climatic challenges and potential market speculation have exacerbated this disparity, driving up prices.



This tariff removal is a critical response to the economic challenges. These challenges have ignited protests and demands for action from business leaders and the broader public.



While these measures offer short-term relief, they also lay the groundwork for more sustainable economic practices and aim to reduce Bolivia 's reliance on foreign goods.



President Luis Arce recognizes the gravity of the crisis, attributing its intensity to external pressures like global conflicts and climate change.



These tariff cuts represent a key element of the government's strategy to navigate current economic challenges. They aim to foster long-term stability and growth.



MENAFN19082024007421016031ID1108575207