Palestinian journalist gets injured in Khan Yunis

(MENAFN) On Sunday evening, a Palestinian journalist was in Khan Yunis, located in the southern Gaza Strip, due to gunfire from the Israeli military. According to the news agency Wafa and eyewitnesses, the Israeli forces targeted a group of journalists near Hamad Town, northwest of Khan Yunis, using aircraft and artillery. The incident resulted in injuries to journalist Salma Qaddoumi.



Witnesses reported that Israeli military vehicles moved from the "Al-Hawz" area towards the northwest, coinciding with intense firing and shelling in the region. The Journalists Syndicate has highlighted a disturbing trend, documenting 137 incidents of violence and violations by Israeli forces against Palestinian journalists in July alone.



In a statement earlier this month, the Syndicate detailed that among these violations, nine journalists were killed by bombings or targeted drone attacks in the Gaza Strip. The report also noted that five journalists sustained severe limb injuries, four were arrested, eight were beaten, and five faced verbal abuse. Additionally, four journalists were threatened with death, and ten cases were recorded where press crews were directly targeted to prevent coverage.



The Syndicate further reported that 16 instances involved the firing of gas and sound bombs at journalists, nine cases of confiscation and destruction of equipment, and four journalists faced unjust military trials, with three undergoing investigations.



The Israeli military continues its extensive aggression against Gaza by land, sea, and air since October 7, 2023. The ongoing conflict has led to the deaths of 40,099 Palestinian civilians and injuries to 92,609 others, with many more victims trapped under rubble or stranded in the streets, while ambulance and rescue teams struggle to reach them.

