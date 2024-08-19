'Outcry Over Hathras Rape, Silence On Kolkata': Acharya Pramod Krishnam Slams Congress, INDIA Bloc

(MENAFN- IANS) Ghaziabad, Aug 19 (IANS) Peethadhishwar of Sambhal Kalki Dham and former leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Monday condemned Congress and the INDIA bloc for their silence on the murder and rape of a junior doctor in Kolkata.

"When the Hathras case happened, all the opposition leaders were demanding the resignation of (UP Chief Minister) Yogi Adityanath but now everyone is silent," he said, referring to the September 2020 incident in the Uttar Pradesh district.

Criticising the Mamata Banerjee in the state over the Kolkara incident, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said: "What has happened in Bengal is a shame on humanity but more cruel than that is that all the doctors are shouting for security but no leader of the opposition is ready to speak on this."

"They have become blind in the greed for power, they are worried about the vote bank," he claimed.

The horrific rape and murder of a young trainee doctor, whose body was found on the premises of the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, have triggered a political blame game. The ruling Trinamool Congress has blamed the opposition Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Communist Party of India-Marxist for trying to foment trouble in the state.

Chief Minister Banerjee blamed "outsiders" and the state's opposition parties for seeking to instigate trouble in the state, hitting out at 'Bam' (the Left) and Ram (the BJP) in the local lingo.

While the Calcutta High Court on last Tuesday ordered the transfer of the rape and murder case to the CBI after coming down strongly on the Kolkata Police's handling of the incident, the Supreme Court on Sunday took suo motu cognisance of the case and a three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud is scheduled to hear the case on Tuesday.

Acharya Pramod also expressed concern over the situation of minorities in Bangladesh and criticised the opposition's silence on the issue. "So many atrocities are happening in Bangladesh but the opposition is silent. It is a pity that the level of the opposition has fallen. This is the misfortune of the country and democracy," he said.