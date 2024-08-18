Hamas Rejects New Set Conditions For Ceasefire, Hostage Exchange Deal

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Aug 18 (KUNA) -- The Palestinians Resistance Group (Hamas) rejected the new conditions set by the Israeli Prime Bejamin Netanyahu in order to reach a ceasefire agreement, including prisoners exchange deal.

Following the latest round of negotiations in Doha, Hamas released a statement on Sunday, stressing that Netanyahu is intentionally placing obstacles to prevent an agreement.

Hamas added, "after listening to mediators about the recent discussions, it is now clear to us that Netanyahu is still setting new conditions and demands to sabotage the mediators' efforts and prolong the war."

The statement also criticized the new proposal, saying that it aligns with Netanyahu's demands, particularly in his refusal to agree to a permanent ceasefire, withdraw entirely from Gaza Strip, and his insistence on occupying key areas, including the Netzarim Corridor, the Rafah Crossing, and the Salah Al-Din (Philadelphia) Corridor.

Hamas also stressed that Netanyahu bear full responsibility for not reaching an agreement, including his responsibility for the lives of prisoners, which are confronting the same danger as the Palestinian people are facing.

Hamas reaffirmed its commitment to the July 2nd agreed upon conditions, which was based on the announcement made by US President Joe Biden and the UN Security Council resolution. (end)

