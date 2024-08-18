Spokesperson For The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs: The Mediators' Meeting In Doha To End The War On Gaza Will Resume Friday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al-Ansari, the official spokesperson for the of Foreign Affairs, has confirmed that the mediators' meeting to end the war on the Gaza Strip, which commenced today in Doha, is still ongoing, and will resume tomorrow, Friday.

Dr. Al-Ansari stated, in a statement to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), that the efforts of the mediators from the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America are ongoing, and that the mediators are resolute in their commitment to move forward in their endeavors to reach a ceasefire in the Strip that would facilitate the release of hostages and enable the entry of the largest possible amount of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted to the statement issued on August 8 by the leaders of the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the United States of America, which called for an end to the long-standing suffering of the residents of the Gaza Strip, as well as the hostages and their families, and for a ceasefire agreement and the release of hostages and detainees, based on the principles outlined by President Biden on May 31, 2024, which were subsequently endorsed by Security Council Resolution No. 2735.



