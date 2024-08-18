Zelensky: Ukraine's Main Task Now Is To Destroy As Much Of Russia's War Potential As Possible

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the main task of Ukrainian defence actions is to destroy as much of Russia's military potential as possible.

Zelensky said this in an evening address posted on , Ukrinform reports.

"Today we have good results, the results we need, in the destruction of Russian equipment near Toretsk . And this is more than just defence for Ukraine, it is now the main task of our defence actions in general - to destroy as much of Russia's potential, the potential for war, as possible, and to carry out maximum counter-attack work. In particular, this includes the creation of a buffer zone on the territory of the aggressor - our operation in the Kursk region," Zelensky said.

According to him, everything that causes losses to the Russian army, the Russian state, their defence and their economy - all this helps Ukraine prevent the expansion of the war and bring a just end to this aggression, a just peace for Ukraine.

Zelensky expressed gratitude to each and every person who fights for the sake of, who helps the defence, who works for the sake of Ukraine.

"Today I would like to pay special tribute to our 100th separate mechanised brigade in the Toretsk sector. Thank you, warriors! Thank you for your strength. The 47th and 110th separate mechanised brigades are in the Pokrovsk sector. Your resilience, soldiers, is important for the whole of Ukraine. Also, the Kurakhiv direction - our paratroopers 'Seventy-niners' - thank you! Lyman area - soldiers of the 66th and 67th separate mechanised brigades. Kharkiv region - the 42nd separate mechanised brigade. Thank you! The Prydniprovia direction - our marines, the 35th Brigade. Well done!" Zelensky stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in his video address, Zelensky called on international partners to speed up the logistics of the announced military aid packages.