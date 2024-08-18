Zelensky Calls On Partners To Speed Up Logistics Of Announced Military Aid Packages

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has called on international partners to speed up the logistics of the announced military aid packages.

"Chief Syrskyi has just reported to me. He reported on the situation in eastern Ukraine, on the operation in the Kursk region, on the 'exchange fund', on equipping our brigades - equipping our reserves: these are both shells and weapon . In all areas, our guys are doing a great job," Zelensky said.

But, according to him, the partners need to speed up their deliveries.

"We are asking for it. War has no holidays. We need solutions, we need timely logistics of the announced packages. I am especially appealing to the United States, the United Kingdom, and France," Zelensky said.

As reported , the United States announced on Friday, 9 August, that it would provide Ukraine with another USD 125 million in military aid.

