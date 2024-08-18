Occupants Plan To Deny Holidaymakers Access To Beaches In Yevpatoria

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Yevpatoria, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, Russians are laying sandbags along the seafront and plan to deny holidaymakers access to the beaches.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported in Telegram by the ATESH guerrilla movement.

"The occupiers have installed sandbags along the entire embankment at intervals of 25-30 metres. They are also installing surveillance cameras and plan to close access to the beaches for holidaymakers," the statement said.

The guerrilla movement added that each new "fortified district" set up by the occupiers in Crimea looks worse than the previous one. In particular, in Yevpatoria, rotten boards and torn sandbags were used to equip them.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Crimean partisans revealed the defence system of Kozacha Bay in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

Photo: ATESH