Cyber-Attack On Monobank Is Still Ongoing - Ukrainian Intelligence Services Offered To Help

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian special services have offered to help Monobank repel an extremely large-scale DDoS attack that has been going on for three days.

The bank's co-founder Oleh Horokhovsky announced this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Already 5.5 billion requests! We are still standing," Horokhovsky said.

According to him, AWS (Amazon Web Services) employees also joined the case. "A cyberattack of this scale is also atypical for them. In addition, our special services offered to help us. The situation is under control, but the scale is impressive," said the bank's co-founder.

As Ukrinform reported, on the evening of 16 August, Horokhovsky announced a DDOS attack on the service. According to him, about a billion requests for Monobank services were received in three hours.