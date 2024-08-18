Afghanistan Celebrates 105Th Independence Day

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): King Amanullah Khan formally announced the independence of Afghanistan from the British India on this day 105 years ago.

Afghanistan gained independence from the British under the leadership of Amanullah Khan on 18th of August 1919.

Amanullah Khan, a freedom-seeking king of Afghanistan, signed the Rawalpindi Peace Agreement on August 8, 1919 to put an end to the third Afghan-Anglo war.

Every year, Independence Day celebrations are held in different parts of Afghanistan with speeches, poems and sports events

The caretaker of Afghanistan declared the Independence Day as a public holiday and Islamic Emirate chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid called the 28th of Zamri a 'proud' day for the people of Afghanistan.

The Afghans defeated the British India forces in the first Afghan-Anglo war in 1839-1842 and. The second Anglo-Afghan war took place between 1878-1880, which also ended in favor of the Afghans.

The third Anglo-Afghan war began on May 6, 1919, and ended in August of that year and as a result, Afghanistan gained independence.

The Ministry of Defense in a press release said the 105th anniversary of the country's independence was celebrated at a ceremony in the ministry.

