Dead Sea To Host Summit On Influencer Marketing, Digital Storytelling

Amman, August 18 (Petra) – The Dead Sea is set to host the Highlight Jordan Summit this Thursday, bringing together top content creators from across the Arab world and Jordan to showcase the latest innovations in influencer marketing and digital storytelling.According to Moments Innovation, the event's organizer, the summit offers a unique to exchange cultures, attract tourists, and revitalize the content creation industry.Ayman Irshaid, CEO of Moments Innovation, emphasized that hosting the summit at the Dead Sea, a premier destination, aligns with the promotional strategies of the Ministry of Tourism and the Jordan Tourism Board. The event is expected to boost the visibility of Jordan's unique tourist attractions.The summit will feature a series of presentations, working papers, and discussion sessions designed to provide valuable insights into the marketing industry. Participants will have the opportunity to share experiences and knowledge, fostering collaboration among attendees from both Jordan and the broader Arab region, he said.Irshaid highlighted the summit as an opportunity to explore the latest developments and challenges in the content creation industry, particularly from the perspective of influencers. The event will also promote Arab cooperation in the fields of influencer marketing and digital storytelling.Key topics to be discussed include the development of Jordan's tourism sector, innovative marketing strategies, and the role of digital storytelling as a crucial tool for brand building and audience engagement in the modern era. The summit will focus on leveraging these strategies to enhance Jordan's position in the global tourism market.