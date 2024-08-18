Premier League: Haaland, Kovacic Score As Manchester City Beat Chelsea 2-0

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Aug 18 (IANS) Erling celebrated his 100th appearance for Manchester City in trademark fashion, scoring the opening goal as the reigning champions kicked off their title defence with a 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Haaland once again proved his worth with a clinical finish in the 18th minute. Latching onto a perfectly weighted pass from Bernardo Silva, the Norwegian striker calmly dinked the ball over Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, notching his 91st goal for City since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2022.

Kevin De Bruyne came close to doubling the lead shortly after Haaland's opener, curling a shot just wide from the edge of the box. Jeremy Doku also tested Sanchez with a deflected effort, but the Chelsea keeper was equal to the task.

Chelsea, under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino, were not without their moments. The home side thought they had equalised when Nicolas Jackson pounced on a loose ball after City goalkeeper Ederson fumbled Cole Palmer's shot. However, the joy was short-lived as the assistant referee's flag was raised for offside, denying Jackson his first Premier League goal.

The Senegalese forward came close again early in the second half, firing a first-time volley straight at Ederson as Chelsea ramped up their efforts to find a way back into the game. Yet, City's defense, marshaled by Ruben Dias, stood firm, repelling wave after wave of Chelsea attacks.

Haaland remained a constant threat, nearly adding a second goal with a powerful strike that whistled past the post. Rico Lewis thought he had scored as well, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

The decisive moment came late in the game, courtesy of former Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic. Having joined City in the 2023 Kovacic marked his return to Stamford Bridge with a stunning goal in the 87th minute. Picking up the ball just outside the penalty area, the Croatian curled a sublime shot into the top corner, beyond the reach of Sanchez, to seal the three points for Pep Guardiola's side.