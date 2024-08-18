Relatively Hot Weather Forecast In Most Regions Sunday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 18 (Petra) – Sunday will see relatively hot weather in most regions, with notably higher temperatures in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Low-altitude clouds may appear in the north of the Kingdom, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, temperatures will slightly increase on Monday, resulting in hot conditions across most regions and scorching weather in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with continued moderate northwesterly winds.On Tuesday, a slight temperature decrease is expected, leading to relatively hot conditions in most part of the country until Wednesday, and hot weather in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with moderate northwesterly winds.Today's temperature forecasts are as follows: eastern Amman 35 C – 24 C, western Amman 33 C – 22 C, northern highlands 31 C – 20 C, Sharah highlands 32 C – 19 C, Dead Sea 42 C – 28 C, and Gulf of Aqaba 43 C – 29 C.