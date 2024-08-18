US Embassy In Dhaka Closed Until Further Notice

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: The United States Embassy in Dhaka is currently closed, it announced in a notice on August 13.

The notice said,“The US Embassy (Dhaka) is currently closed to routine consular services until further notice. If you have an upcoming visa appointment, please wait for further instructions on the consular section's reopening to routine services,” it added.



Earlier, following the recent nationwide mass uprising against the former Awami League government, the United States of America issued a Level Four alert, advising against visiting Bangladesh“due to civil unrest, crime and terrorism” on July 21.

Afterwards, on August 8, the US Embassy in Dhaka was under Ordered Departure Status.“We are unable to provide routine consular services and are only handling emergency US citizen services. We will attempt to restore emergency visa appointments as soon as the situation allows,” said the embassy.

Previously, on August 4-5, the US Embassy was open for limited operations. Due to uncertain safety conditions throughout the city, all visa and US citizen service appointments were cancelled and rescheduled to a later date.

T