Death Toll From Israeli Occupation's Aggression On Gaza Rises To 40,005

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli forces murdered more than 40,005 Palestinian civilians and more than 92,401 others (mostly children and women), since the beginning of the Israeli occupation's genocide against the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

In statements, medical sources in the Gaza Strip said that hospitals received, during the past 24 hours, 40 martyrs and 107 wounded, who fell in three massacres committed by the occupation in Gaza, noting that thousands of other are still missing, either under the rubble and debris of demolished buildings or buried in mass graves.

The Israeli occupation forces continues to commit the crime of genocide in the Gaza Strip, for the 314th consecutive day, by launching dozens of air strikes and artillery shelling, while committing massacres against civilians, amid a catastrophic humanitarian situation as a result of the siege.

