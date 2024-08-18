Amir Discusses With US President Joint Mediation Efforts To End The War On Gaza Strip
Date
8/18/2024 9:26:19 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed, during a phone call today, with HE President of the friendly United States of America, Joe Biden the latest developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, and the joint mediation efforts to end the war on the Strip.
During the call, they also discussed the strategic relations between the two countries, ways to develop them, in addition to regional and international developments of mutual interest.
MENAFN18082024000067011011ID1108572585
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.