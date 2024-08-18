Tavria Paratroopers Recall Repelling Two“Largest” Russian Assaults Late July

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At the end of July, fighters from the 79th Tavria Separate Airborne Assault Brigade held back two massive Russian assaults involving 200 invaders and 57 units of armored fighting vehicles.

That's according to the Airborne Assault Troops

press service which posted the relevant on social media, Ukrinform reports.

Video: Command of the Airborne Assault of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

"At the end of July, the invaders decided to go all-in, undertaking two major attempts to break through the defenses of the 79th Tavria Separate Airborne Assault Brigade," the caption reads.

On July 24, the Russian army attacked paratroopers' positions, deploying 57 units of armored vehicles and more than 200 soldiers.

On July 29, the Russians repeated the attempt, using exactly the same amount panzer force.

These were one of the largest Russian assaults since the invasion, the Command emphasized.

In the course of these battles, our paratroopers obliterated several dozen armored vehicles and eliminated over a hundred invaders, leaving even more of them wounded.

"Apart from the insane losses, the Russians have achieved absolutely nothing," the report reads, noting that the video shows soldiers who took a direct part in repelling those attacks, including infantrymen, anti-tank weapon operators, drone pilots, and battle-hardened commanders.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Defense Forces Sunday morning repelled a massive Russian assault in Donetsk region.

