Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Supreme Court Takes Suo Moto Cognizance; Case To Be Considered On Aug 20

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In response to widespread protests, the Supreme Court has initiated suo motu proceedings regarding the recent rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital. The case will be reviewed by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Tuesday, August 20.

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was reportedly raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. This tragic incident has triggered nationwide strikes and protests by civil societies and doctors across various states, who are demanding severe punishment for the perpetrators and calling for enhanced safety and security for medical personnel.

Earlier on Thursday, two Supreme Court lawyers wrote to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, urging him to take suo motu cognizance of the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a directive to all police forces nationwide to submit regular reports on the law and order situation every two hours.

According to reliable sources, this measure is intended to monitor security conditions across all states and UTs closely.



"The nation looks to the judiciary as the ultimate guardian of justice, the last refuge for those whose cries have been silenced by brutality. The victim in this case, a young doctor whose life was dedicated to serving others, deserves nothing less than the full measure of justice that our legal system can provide. Her death must not be in vain, it must galvanize us to act, to ensure that no other woman suffers such a fate," stated the letter.

The letter emphasised that it is time for the judiciary to send a strong and unequivocal message that such heinous crimes will not be tolerated. It asserted that the protection of life and the dignity of women must be upheld with the full force of the law.

