Mared Al Jasra Storms To Muaither Cup Triumph

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Al Ghazali Stud's Mared Al Jasra under the ride of Marco Casamento registered a comfortable feature win to land the Muaither Cup at Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday.

The four-year-old colt, trained by Jassim Ghazali, prevailed over Saqr by four and a half length to clinch the 1700m Purebred Arabian Handicap during Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's (QREC) 14th Al Rayyan Race Meeting, which featured eight races.

Hamad Al Jehani also enjoyed a fine day yesterday grabbing three titles with Laabbij sealing the first win for the trainer by winning the Thoroughbred Handicap 45-65 with Szczepan Mazur in the saddle.



Marco Casamento guides Mared Al Jasra to win yesterday.

Al Jehani celebrated his hat-trick and Mazur marked his second title of the day when Roma recorded victory in the Local Purebred Arabian Conditions – the penultimate contest of the day.

Earlier, Silver Jubilee secured second triumph for Al Jehani winning the Thoroughbred Handicap by a short head under jockey Saleh Faraj Al Otaibi.

Al Kazim, Casimir De Codines, Nah'ash Al Shahania and Al Ghaith also notched up victories yesterday.

14th Al Rayyan Race Meeting - Muaither Cup

WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

Muaither Cup - Purebred Arabian Handicap 80-100 (Class 2)

Mared Al Jasra, Jassim Ghazali, Marco Casamento

Local Purebred Arabian Conditions (Class 2)

Local Purebred Arabian Conditions, 3YO

Roma, Hamad Al Jehani, Szczepan Mazur

Thoroughbred Handicap 65-85 (Class 4)

Silver Jubilee, Hamad Al Jehani, Saleh Faraj Al Otaibi

Purebred Arabian Novice Plate (Class 5)

Al Kazim, Mohammed Ghazali, Jefferson Smith

Purebred Arabian Handicap 50-70 (Class 5)

Casimir De Codines, Abdulrahman Abdulwahed, Khadija Abdulwahed

Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate (Class 6)

Nah'ash Al Shahania, Rudy Andre Nerbonne, Lukas Delozier

Local Thoroughbred Maiden Plate (Class 6)

Al Ghaith, Zuhair Mohsen, Gavin Matt Ryan

Thoroughbred Handicap 45-65 (Class 6)

Laabbij, Hamad Al Jehani, Szczepan Mazur