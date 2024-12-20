Doha International Arabian Horse Show Begins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Roma, owned by Mohammed Faleh Shafi Alajmi, won the first place in the Fillies 2 Years Old 2 A class while BG Eman of Al Sawaida topped the Yearling Fillies 1A class on the opening day of Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club's 4th Doha International Arabian Horse Show which began at the outdoor arena of Qatar Equestrian Federation yesterday.



A horse performs on the opening day.

The four-day event is seeing the participation of 300 horses representing farms and studs from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and the UAE aiming for prestigious titles of the Show. The European Conference of Arab Horse Organizations (ECAHO)-affiliated event is being overseen by international judges from various countries.

The contests of each class will qualify winners to the champions of colts, fillies, mares and stallions categories. The top three winners in each class will be awarded gold, silver and bronze medals.