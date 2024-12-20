QSL Partners In Organising FIFA Diploma In Club Management

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: In continuation of the strong partnership between and Qatar Stars League (QSL), and on the sidelines of Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024, QSL participated in the organisation of third edition of FIFA Diploma in Club Management at the St. Regis hotel from December 13 to 18, 2024.

The opening session was attended by Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain, President of Qatar Association and QSL, Hani Taleb Ballan, CEO of QSL, Dr. Ahmed Khellil Abbassi, Executive Director of Competitions and Football Development at QSL, Ms. Ornella Desiree Bellia, Director of Professional Football Relations and Development at FIFA, CEOs and representatives of QSL clubs, a large number of dignitaries, personalities, international stars and former players.



QSL's CEO Hani Taleb Ballan addresses the attendees.

Since its launch in 2021, the FIFA Diploma in Club Management aims to expand the network of senior club executives around the world, former international players and coaches working in club administration, and prepare individuals with skills and ambitions to acquire the latest knowledge and specialized expertise necessary to achieve success. It also attracts a number of prominent figures from around the world to explain and analyze information and share experiences, with a special focus on prevailing trends in club operations, stadium management, administrative and legal affairs, marketing and communications, sports strategies, youth academies, governance, leadership and negotiation skills.

Al Buenain welcomed all attendees, saying,“The FIFA Diploma in Club Management is innovative and contributes towards refining and developing the administrative expertise of all participants. The quality of the presenters and attendees reflected the professional level of its content. I appreciate FIFA's support through this programme to contribute towards refining the expertise of all administrators and stakeholders from QSL clubs. We're also pleased that this event was held in conjunction with the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024. In conclusion, I can only thank you and wish everyone success.”

Infantino commented,“We've to keep developing club football around the world and it's important for us to make sure that we can share these experiences with all our partners and stakeholders, so we've to focus and work professionally for the benefit of football, both on and off the pitch. When it comes to off the pitch, we've these programmes that allow all participants to exchange and gain a lot of administrative experience that'll help them in the future, which'll reflect positively on football. I wish all participants the best of luck in the third edition of FIFA Diploma in Club Management.”

Commenting on the occasion, Ballan said,“This programme is based on our collective belief that education and sports go hand in hand, and we at QSL have a number of initiatives and programmes that aim to enhance and develop the work, which benefits professional football in Qatar. In this regard, I thank all our partners and clubs, and FIFA and the entire work force for giving us the opportunity to communicate with representatives of global football community in this distinguished educational programme.”