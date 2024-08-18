عربي


Happy Raksha Bandhan 2024 Quotes For Brother And Sisters

8/18/2024 9:00:18 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here are 10 Raksha Bandhan Quotes for Siblings to share on WhatsApp and Instagram

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2024 quotes for brother and sisters

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2024 quotes for siblings


"A brother is a friend given by nature." - Jean Baptiste Legouve


"As I grew up, one of my strongest allies has been my sister." - Patti Smith.


"The best thing about having a sister was that I always had a friend." - Cali Rae Turner.


"A sister is both your mirror and your opposite." – Elizabeth Fishel.


"No matter how thick the night, I will always be there to light your way." - Hafsah Faizal.


"A sister is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit, a golden thread to the meaning of life." – Isadora James.


"A sister can be seen as someone who is both ourselves and very much not ourselves - a special kind of double." - Toni Morrison.


"She's always there for me when I need her. She's my best friend. She's just my everything." - Ashley Olsen.


"Sisters make the best friends in the world." - Marilyn Monroe.


"Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet." - Vietnamese Proverb

