Happy Raksha Bandhan 2024 Quotes For Brother And Sisters
Date
8/18/2024 9:00:18 AM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here are 10 Raksha Bandhan Quotes for Siblings to share on WhatsApp and Instagram
Happy Raksha Bandhan 2024 quotes for siblings
"A brother is a friend given by nature." - Jean Baptiste Legouve
"As I grew up, one of my strongest allies has been my sister." - Patti Smith.
"The best thing about having a sister was that I always had a friend." - Cali Rae Turner.
"A sister is both your mirror and your opposite." – Elizabeth Fishel.
"No matter how thick the night, I will always be there to light your way." - Hafsah Faizal.
"A sister is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit, a golden thread to the meaning of life." – Isadora James.
"A sister can be seen as someone who is both ourselves and very much not ourselves - a special kind of double." - Toni Morrison.
"She's always there for me when I need her. She's my best friend. She's just my everything." - Ashley Olsen.
"Sisters make the best friends in the world." - Marilyn Monroe.
"Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet." - Vietnamese Proverb
