Chinese chipmaker sues Pentagon over blacklisting

(MENAFN) One of China’s leading chipmakers, Advanced Microfabricating Equipment, has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Defense seeking to have its name removed from a blacklist that restricts its business dealings with American firms. The company, based in Singapore, argues that being placed on the Section 1260H list, which targets companies involved with the Chinese military, has severely damaged its reputation and business operations. The action follows a prolonged delay in the Pentagon's response to the company's request for additional information, which included evidence of a contract awarded by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.



Advanced Microfabricating Equipment, a significant supplier of chipmaking technology to China, plays a crucial role in Beijing's efforts to advance both its geopolitical and technological standing. The company's lawsuit emphasizes that the majority of its leadership consists of American citizens, and highlights the background of its founder and president, Gerald Yen, who holds a doctorate from UCLA and has worked for several prominent American technology firms, including Intel Corp., Applied Materials, and Lam.



Gerald Yen expressed deep shock over the company's continued inclusion on the Pentagon’s blacklist, denouncing the designation as erroneous and unfounded. The company is hopeful that the court will rule in its favor and remove it from the list. Meanwhile, it remains committed to ongoing communications with the Department of Defense to address and resolve the issue.



